India's Eight Core Industries Grow 8.2% In June, The Fastest In Five Months
The index of eight core industries rose 8.2% year-on-year in June, as compared with a rise of 5% in May.
India's eight core infrastructure industries grew in June at the fastest pace since January this year.
The index of eight core industries rose 8.2% year-on-year in June, as compared with a rise of 5% in May, according to data released by the government on Monday. On a monthly basis, the index contracted by 0.9% in June.
Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity count among the core sectors, comprising 40% of the Index of Industrial Production.
With the boost seen in mining and electricity from a drier-than-normal June, annual IIP growth is estimated to print at 4-6% in June 2023, in spite of the moderation in the annual performance of several available high frequency indicators, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.
Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (YoY)
Coal output rose 9.8% versus 7.2% in May.
Crude oil output fell 0.6% after declining 1.9% last month.
Natural gas output grew 3.6% versus a decline of 0.3% a month ago.
Refinery products rose 4.6% as compared with 2.8% in the previous month.
Fertiliser production gained 3.4% as against 9.7% last month.
Steel output rose 21.9% as compared with a rise of 10.9% last month.
Cement rose 9.4% as against 15.3% in the previous month.
Electricity output rose 3.3% as compared with a rise of 0.8% in December.