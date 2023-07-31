India's Eight Core Industries Grow 8.2% In June, The Fastest In Five Months

India's eight core infrastructure industries grew in June at the fastest pace since January this year.

The index of eight core industries rose 8.2% year-on-year in June, as compared with a rise of 5% in May, according to data released by the government on Monday. On a monthly basis, the index contracted by 0.9% in June.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity count among the core sectors, comprising 40% of the Index of Industrial Production.

With the boost seen in mining and electricity from a drier-than-normal June, annual IIP growth is estimated to print at 4-6% in June 2023, in spite of the moderation in the annual performance of several available high frequency indicators, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.