India's Eight Core Industries Grow 7.8% In January
The index of eight core industries rose 7.8% year-on-year in January, compared with a rise of 7% in December.
India's eight core infrastructure industries grew in January, led by fertiliser, coal, and electricity output.
The index of eight core industries rose 7.8% year-on-year in January, compared with a rise of 7% in December, according to data released by the government on Tuesday. On a monthly basis, the index rose by 2.9%.
Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity count among the core sectors, comprising 40% of the Index of Industrial Production.
Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (Year-on-Year)
Coal output rose 13.4% compared to a rise of 12.2% in December.
Crude oil output fell 1.1% after falling by 1.2% last month.
Natural gas output increased 5.3% compared to a rise of 2.6%.
Refinery products rose 4.5% after a rise of 3.7% in the previous month.
Fertiliser production rose 17.9% after rising 7.3% last month.
Steel output rose 6.2% compared to a rise of 6.3% last month.
Cement rose by 4.6% after having risen by 9.5% in the previous month.
Electricity output rose 12% compared to a rise of 10.4% in December.