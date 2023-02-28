India's Eight Core Industries Grow 7.8% In January

India's eight core infrastructure industries grew in January, led by fertiliser, coal, and electricity output.

The index of eight core industries rose 7.8% year-on-year in January, compared with a rise of 7% in December, according to data released by the government on Tuesday. On a monthly basis, the index rose by 2.9%.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity count among the core sectors, comprising 40% of the Index of Industrial Production.

Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (Year-on-Year)