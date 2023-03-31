India's Eight Core Industries Grow 6% In February, The Slowest In Three Months
The index of eight core industries rose 6% year-on-year in February, compared with a rise of 8.9% in January
India's eight core infrastructure industries grew at the slowest pace in three years in February.
The index of eight core industries rose 6% year-on-year in February, compared with a rise of 8.9% in January, according to data released by the government on Friday. On a monthly basis, the index contracted 7.8% in February, compared to a rise of 4% the previous month.
Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity count among the core sectors, comprising 40% of the Index of Industrial Production.
Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (Year-on-Year)
Coal output rose 8.5% versus 13.4% in January.
Crude oil output fell 4.9% after declining 1.1% last month.
Natural gas output grew 3.2% versus 5.3% a month ago.
Refinery products rose 3.3% as compared with 4.5% in the previous month.
Fertiliser production rose 22.2% as against 17.9% last month.
Steel output rose 6.9% compared with a rise of 10.8% last month.
Cement rose 7.3% as against 4.6% in the previous month.
Electricity output rose 7.6% as compared with a rise of 12.7% in December.