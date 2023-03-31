India's Eight Core Industries Grow 6% In February, The Slowest In Three Months 

India's eight core infrastructure industries grew at the slowest pace in three years in February.

The index of eight core industries rose 6% year-on-year in February, compared with a rise of 8.9% in January, according to data released by the government on Friday. On a monthly basis, the index contracted 7.8% in February, compared to a rise of 4% the previous month.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity count among the core sectors, comprising 40% of the Index of Industrial Production.

Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (Year-on-Year)