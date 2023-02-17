India's Economy To Remain Stable Even If U.S. Growth Is Lukewarm: Max Life's Mihir Vora

The Indian economy is on a much stronger footing than the rest of the world, according to Max Life Insurance's Mihir Vora.

The nominal GDP growth is around 10–11% and the new tax regime appears to benefit the urban middle class, Vora, director and chief investment officer at Max Life Insurance, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Given the high inflation and strong growth in the U.S., he said "we may see some tightening from global central banks." Therefore, "inflation and a hard landing in the U.S." are his biggest worries, he said.

While domestically, the Reserve Bank of India should be more data-dependent in order to balance growth and inflation rather than going completely hawkish, Vora said. "The equity market depends more on growth than it does on interest rates."

Exports of goods and services and the tuning down of oil prices have held India reasonably well, and hopefully they will continue to do so only if the "Fed does not turn aggressive and the growth in the U.S. is lukewarm", he said.