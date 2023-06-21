India's Digital Transformation Could Be A Game-Changer For Economic Development, World Bank Says
India's AA network will help bring small businesses and individuals without access to formal credit into the formal economy
India's account aggregator (AAs) network could revolutionise the national credit landscape, bringing large numbers of small businesses and individuals into the fold of the formal economy, according to a World Bank blog published on Tuesday.
Small businesses in India have struggled for access to formal credit, the blog said. India’s micro, small, and medium enterprises sector faces a significant credit gap—between $250 billion and $300 billion. This is because credit access is skewed towards larger firms and those with tangible assets, leaving MSMEs and individuals without collateral struggling to get loans, the blog said. Even if they find a lender, the loan terms and conditions are often harsh or fail to meet their specific needs.
The account aggregator network makes it easier for businesses and individuals with limited financial backgrounds or asset-backed collateral to access formal financial institutions, the blog said.
The AA architecture has the potential to alleviate challenges such as a lack of collateral, catering to non-standard loan requirements, and the high cost of acquiring and verifying financial documents.
Here's how AA helps ease some of the challenges:
AA promotes data as collateral
Aadhar and UPI have enabled millions of people—including shop owners, farmers, traders, and MSME entrepreneurs—to generate a record of digital transactions. This transaction history can be used to build trust with financial institutions and access credit through innovative lending. With AA, accessing and utilising this data is affordable, secure, and convenient, fostering an environment for innovation in extending credit to the informal economy.
AA standardizes, secure, instantaneous, and easy data sharing
This shift from physical collateral to information collateral is significant. Lenders can use past cash flow and revenue generation to offer small working capital loans and assess the business's repayment capacity.
AA could cut the cost of sharing and analyzing data
AA could reduce the cost of accessing and analysing financial data to below Rs 10 per customer. The time required to access and analyze data would also decrease substantially. That enables financial institutions to tailor innovative loan packages to different segments of society.
To comprehend the significance of AA, it is essential to understand the India stack—a Digital Public Infrastructure established through a public-private partnership. DPIs are interoperable digital building blocks with open standards and specifications that institutions and organisations can use to offer different services. The India stack consists of three interconnected layers that provide a digital identity to every Indian while facilitating easy, cost-free, mobile-first digital transactions. These layers are the foundation on which the AA architecture has been built. The stack uses the ecosystem created by each layer to operate an architecture that is projected to supercharge India’s credit environment.
First Layer: Identity
Meet Sunita. She lives in a village in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, a small farmer, and their two children. To supplement their income, Sunita sells vegetables and pickles to friends and local shops. Sunita and her family do not have a bank account because the banks require multiple government-issued documents for authentication. These are complex for Sunita to obtain, making it difficult for her to open a bank account. Banks are also hesitant to open an account for her because it is costly to authenticate the information she provides. The high resource investment required for Know Your Customer procedures and other criteria makes it even more difficult. The lack of a bank account prevented Sunita from becoming part of a formal economy. India’s digital identity system—Aadhar—provided Sunita and millions like her with an identity that was safer and accepted by all.
Second Layer: Payments
Sunita took charge of her finances by opening a bank account. She started receiving government cash transfers without interference from intermediaries. As her vegetable and pickle business flourished, she noticed a shift in her customers' payment preferences, with many opting for apps such as BHIM, Google Pay, and PhonePe, facilitated by the introduction of UPI—an instant-payment system introduced in 2016. Sunita adapted by purchasing a smartphone and getting her kids to help her learn how to use it. By utilising UPI for payments, Sunita could buy raw materials through the app, saving her precious time that would have otherwise been wasted visiting the bank to deposit or withdraw funds.
Third Layer: Data governance
Sunita now wants to grow her business. But traditional lending institutions, such as banks, are hesitant to lend to her because she lacks collateral. They need more reliable information to assess Sunita's creditworthiness. Banks usually rely on physical collateral to underwrite a loan, making it challenging for Sunita to secure funding. Besides, Sunita only requires tiny loan amounts with a repayment time ranging from a day to a few weeks or months. Providing such small sums would not be profitable for banks. India's Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture includes the Account Aggregator, a framework that could transform the credit industry in India. Its potential benefits extend to very small businesses like Sunita's, opening up the formal lending space to them.
Today, every online activity and digital payment leaves a digital footprint. Governments are prioritising regulations to ensure the protection of this sensitive data. However, the approach varies, according to the World Bank. The United States has adopted a market-oriented approach, leaving large corporations with control over their customers' data. In contrast, the European Union prioritises harm prevention, as evident in the General Data Protection Regulation. The United Kingdom has embraced open banking as its framework for regulating data protection.
India's approach is different. It aims to empower individuals by giving them control over the data collected from multiple sources. This is where the third layer of the stack—the Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture—plays a crucial role. DEPA has three pillars:
A personal data protection bill, which will be discussed in parliament soon.
An electronic consent artefact that captures user consent for sharing personal data with third parties.
A newly regulated entity known as consent managers, called Account Aggregators in the financial sector. These AAs are non-bank financial companies that the RBI regulates.