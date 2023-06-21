India's Digital Transformation Could Be A Game-Changer For Economic Development, World Bank Says

India's account aggregator (AAs) network could revolutionise the national credit landscape, bringing large numbers of small businesses and individuals into the fold of the formal economy, according to a World Bank blog published on Tuesday.

Small businesses in India have struggled for access to formal credit, the blog said. India’s micro, small, and medium enterprises sector faces a significant credit gap—between $250 billion and $300 billion. This is because credit access is skewed towards larger firms and those with tangible assets, leaving MSMEs and individuals without collateral struggling to get loans, the blog said. Even if they find a lender, the loan terms and conditions are often harsh or fail to meet their specific needs.

The account aggregator network makes it easier for businesses and individuals with limited financial backgrounds or asset-backed collateral to access formal financial institutions, the blog said.

The AA architecture has the potential to alleviate challenges such as a lack of collateral, catering to non-standard loan requirements, and the high cost of acquiring and verifying financial documents.

Here's how AA helps ease some of the challenges:

AA promotes data as collateral

Aadhar and UPI have enabled millions of people—including shop owners, farmers, traders, and MSME entrepreneurs—to generate a record of digital transactions. This transaction history can be used to build trust with financial institutions and access credit through innovative lending. With AA, accessing and utilising this data is affordable, secure, and convenient, fostering an environment for innovation in extending credit to the informal economy.



AA standardizes, secure, instantaneous, and easy data sharing

This shift from physical collateral to information collateral is significant. Lenders can use past cash flow and revenue generation to offer small working capital loans and assess the business's repayment capacity.



AA could cut the cost of sharing and analyzing data

AA could reduce the cost of accessing and analysing financial data to below Rs 10 per customer. The time required to access and analyze data would also decrease substantially. That enables financial institutions to tailor innovative loan packages to different segments of society.

To comprehend the significance of AA, it is essential to understand the India stack—a Digital Public Infrastructure established through a public-private partnership. DPIs are interoperable digital building blocks with open standards and specifications that institutions and organisations can use to offer different services. The India stack consists of three interconnected layers that provide a digital identity to every Indian while facilitating easy, cost-free, mobile-first digital transactions. These layers are the foundation on which the AA architecture has been built. The stack uses the ecosystem created by each layer to operate an architecture that is projected to supercharge India’s credit environment.