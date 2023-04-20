India's Diesel Demand Grows In FY23 Even As It Slows In U.S. And China

"The numbers are a reflection of the growth seen in manufacturing and the GST collection trends this year," said Anish De, partner and global energy leader at KPMG, asserting that India's economic growth story is largely "intact". There is some slowdown in sectors like information technology, but that does not have a significant bearing on diesel sales in India, he said.

"However, if the slowdown in the U.S. sustains, there is a possibility (that) there can be a trickle-down effect on India in the next four–six months, although the impact won't be (as) direct as in China, which is significantly export-driven."

The other factor to India's advantage is that India exports between 25–30% of diesel produced in the country to the U.S., Europe and the African countries. "As far as slowdown in demand from the U.S. is concerned, it may get shifted to the European countries and also to other parts of Asia and Africa," said Ashwin Jacob, partner at Deloitte India.

Apart from the strong domestic demand, summer travel in Europe will keep up the momentum for diesel and ATF. India can continue to export to Europe the processed Russian crude. However, Indian refiners will shift to India in the event of improved demand in the country, Jacob said.