India's Diesel Demand Grows In FY23 Even As It Slows In U.S. And China
Higher demand for the fuel suggests economic activity sustaining momentum amid fears of a recession in the U.S. and Europe.
Consumption of diesel rose in the just-concluded fiscal in India even as demand for the bulk transport fuel has been falling in the U.S. and China as the world's two largest economies slow down.
India's total consumption of high-speed diesel grew 12% to 85.9 million tonne in fiscal 2022-23, according to data collated from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
Other petroleum distillates also saw a strong demand. Aviation turbine fuel grew the most at 47% to 7.37 million tonne, motor spirit (gasoline) grew 13.4% to 35 million tonne, while LPG demand was up 8.7% year-on-year to 28.5 million tonne.
Higher demand for fuel suggests economic activity sustaining momentum amid fears of a recession in the U.S. and Europe.
"The numbers are a reflection of the growth seen in manufacturing and the GST collection trends this year," said Anish De, partner and global energy leader at KPMG, asserting that India's economic growth story is largely "intact". There is some slowdown in sectors like information technology, but that does not have a significant bearing on diesel sales in India, he said.
"However, if the slowdown in the U.S. sustains, there is a possibility (that) there can be a trickle-down effect on India in the next four–six months, although the impact won't be (as) direct as in China, which is significantly export-driven."
The other factor to India's advantage is that India exports between 25–30% of diesel produced in the country to the U.S., Europe and the African countries. "As far as slowdown in demand from the U.S. is concerned, it may get shifted to the European countries and also to other parts of Asia and Africa," said Ashwin Jacob, partner at Deloitte India.
Apart from the strong domestic demand, summer travel in Europe will keep up the momentum for diesel and ATF. India can continue to export to Europe the processed Russian crude. However, Indian refiners will shift to India in the event of improved demand in the country, Jacob said.
The number of trucks running on highways in China is noticeably down in recent weeks. In Europe, diesel's premium to crude futures recently plunged to the lowest level in more than a year, according to Bloomberg.
In the U.S., demand is on track to contract 2% in 2023, S&P Global said in a report. Excluding 2020, when much of the economy briefly came to a standstill, that 2% slump would be the biggest drop in America’s diesel use.
The U.S. and the eurozone are likely to slow significantly in 2023, S&P Global said. "We expect only 0.7% growth in the US this year and 0.3% in the eurozone."
China's recovery later this year will not fully offset the impact of the slowdown in the U.S. and Europe on the Asia-Pacific region, but it will alleviate it, S&P said. The likely acceleration in China this year is broadly comparable to the likely slowdown in the US and Europe, it said.
However, there are two-way risks to China's growth outlook for 2023 and 2024. After the initial bounce-back, the recovery may lose steam amid new setbacks such as housing or labour market weakness, S&P said.