India's December WPI Inflation Falls To Lowest In 22 Months
WPI inflation stood at 4.95% in December, compared to 5.85% in November.
India’s wholesale inflation fell to its lowest level since February 2021, led by a decline in vegetable prices.
Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 4.95% in December, compared to 5.85% in November, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
The gauge fell 1.1% over the previous month.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—stood at 3.4% compared with 3.6% in November.
Primary articles inflation stood at 2.38% against 5.52% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles fell by 1.25% versus 1.1% in the previous month.
Vegetables inflation fell 35.95% compared with a fall of 20.1% in the preceding month.
Inflation in non-food articles was at 3.71% against 7.5% in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation stood at 18.1% compared with 17.4% in November.