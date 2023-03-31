India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows To 2.2% Of GDP In Q3 FY23

India's current account deficit continued to narrow in the December quarter amid lower merchandise trade deficit, coupled with robust services and private transfer receipts.

India’s current account deficit declined to $18.2 billion (2.2% of GDP) in Q3 FY23 from $30.9 billion (3.7% of GDP) in Q2 FY23 and $22.2 billion (2.7% of GDP) a year ago.

Underlying the lower current account deficit in Q3 FY23 was a narrowing of merchandise trade deficit to $72.7 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2 FY23.

Services exports reported a growth of 24.5% on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased sequentially and on a YoY basis.