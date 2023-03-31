India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows To 2.2% Of GDP In Q3 FY23
India’s current account deficit declined to $18.2 billion in Q3 FY23 from $30.9 billion in Q2 FY23.
India's current account deficit continued to narrow in the December quarter amid lower merchandise trade deficit, coupled with robust services and private transfer receipts.
India’s current account deficit declined to $18.2 billion (2.2% of GDP) in Q3 FY23 from $30.9 billion (3.7% of GDP) in Q2 FY23 and $22.2 billion (2.7% of GDP) a year ago.
Underlying the lower current account deficit in Q3 FY23 was a narrowing of merchandise trade deficit to $72.7 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2 FY23.
Services exports reported a growth of 24.5% on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased sequentially and on a YoY basis.
Following the downward revision in the Q2 FY23 current account deficit, the CAD for Q3 has printed well below expectations, resulting in a compressed print of $67 billion for April-December 2022, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.
With considerable compression in the average trade deficit in January-February 2023, relative to the previous three months, the size of the CAD is expected to recede further to around $10-12 billion in Q4 FY23.
"Based on this, we project the FY23 CAD at $77-80 billion (-2.3% of GDP), which is quite contained as compared to the levels that were being feared in mid-2022," Nayar said.
Other Key Highlights
Net outgo from the primary income account, mainly reflecting investment income payments, increased to $12.7 billion from $11.5 billion a year ago.
Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $30.8 billion—an increase of 31.7% from their level a year ago.
In the financial account, net foreign direct investment decreased to $2.1 billion from $4.6 billion a year ago.
Net foreign portfolio investment recorded inflows of $4.6 billion, as against an outflow of $5.8 billion in Q3FY22.
Net external commercial borrowings to India recorded an outflow of $2.6 billion in Q3 FY23 as compared with an outflow of $0.4 billion a year ago.
Non-resident deposits recorded net inflows of $2.6 billion as compared with net inflows of $1.3 billion in Q3 FY22.
There was an accretion to foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) to the tune of $11.1 billion in Q3 FY23 as compared with an accretion of $0.5 billion in Q3 FY22.