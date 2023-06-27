India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows To 0.2% Of GDP In Q4 FY23

The current account deficit continued to narrow in the January quarter amid lower merchandise trade deficit, coupled with robust services exports.

India’s current account deficit fell to $1.3 billion (0.2% of GDP) in Q4 of fiscal 2023 from $16.8 billion (2% of GDP) in Q3 FY23, and $13.4 billion (1.6% of GDP) a year ago.

The sequential decline in the CAD was mainly on account of a moderation in the trade deficit to $52.6 billion in Q4 FY23 from $71.3 billion in Q3, along with growth in services exports.

For the full fiscal, the current account balance recorded a deficit of 2% of GDP in FY23 as compared with a deficit of 1.2% in FY22, as trade deficit widened to $265.3 billion from $189.5 billion a year ago.