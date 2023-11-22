India's Cricket Bubble Is At Its Peak, Says This Money Manager
Cricketing assets are overvalued, participants overpriced and excess capital is leading to meagre outcomes, says Pankaj Murarka.
India's heartbreaking loss in the cricket world cup finals at the hands of Australia was a rare bad day for the home team that dominated the tournament. Yet, according to one money manager, the future of India is brighter than cricket as a sport.
That's because returns on cricket are not linked to performance on the field or investments made, according to a note by Pankaj Murarka, founder and chief investment officer at Renaissance Investment Mangers Pvt. He cited India's low strike rate in winning world cups as compared with Australia despite being cricket's financial powerhouse.
"The cricket economy in the country is such that cricketing assets are overvalued, participants overpriced and excess capital in the game leading to meagre business, investment, and national outcomes," Murarka wrote in a note.
India has won two of the 13 cricket world cups so far, a strike rate of 15%. Australia's success rate is 50%. Given that BCCI is the richest sports body in the world, India’s investment in cricket is far higher than any other country but outcome is short of expectations, he said, asking if cricket is a low ROIC investment for India.
"This is exactly what happens in business world when a company is overcapitalized," Murarka wrote. "Any other sport in India, even if it were to receive just 10% of the emotional, financial, infrastructural, and national support that cricket gets, India will become a global champion in that sport."
India, considered the favourites with home advantage this time, remained unbeaten throughout the world cup till the finals. That streak was shattered by Australia on Sunday when they successfully chased down the below-par 240-run target.
Performance And Rewards
Murarka, who managed over $2 billion in Indian equities at his earlier stint at Axis Mutual Fund, said Indian cricket players are multi-times richer than their Australian peers. Yet, the game is dominated by Australia, now with record six titles, he wrote, flagging that India's $2,600 per capita GDP is 4% of Australia's $60,000.
Questioning the correlation between performance and rewards, he asked if Australian cricket players are underpaid. "Why would a rich country under pay their best sportsmen? And yet continue to develop great talent generation after generation?"
"In no other profession does an Indian professional make more money than an equivalent professional in high income country, except cricket," he said. "Are cricketing assets grossly inflated in India?"
Colonial Hangover
The fund manager called cricket a sport which has not yet expanded beyond the erstwhile British colonies. "The countries playing cricket represent less than 10% of world GDP. Do we Indians still have a colonial hangover by treating cricket as a religion and cricketers god?" he said.
Calling cricket "overhyped", Murarka said India has "over invested" in the sport with poor ROIC. "We need to correct our capital allocation and re-allocate capital to other sports on massive scale to truly use it as an instrument of nation building."