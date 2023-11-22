India's Cricket Bubble Is At Its Peak, Says This Money Manager

"The cricket economy in the country is such that cricketing assets are overvalued, participants overpriced and excess capital in the game leading to meagre business, investment, and national outcomes," Murarka wrote in a note.

India has won two of the 13 cricket world cups so far, a strike rate of 15%. Australia's success rate is 50%. Given that BCCI is the richest sports body in the world, India’s investment in cricket is far higher than any other country but outcome is short of expectations, he said, asking if cricket is a low ROIC investment for India.

"This is exactly what happens in business world when a company is overcapitalized," Murarka wrote. "Any other sport in India, even if it were to receive just 10% of the emotional, financial, infrastructural, and national support that cricket gets, India will become a global champion in that sport."

India, considered the favourites with home advantage this time, remained unbeaten throughout the world cup till the finals. That streak was shattered by Australia on Sunday when they successfully chased down the below-par 240-run target.