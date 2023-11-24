India's Credit Card Spends Rise Nearly 40% In October On Festive Demand

Indians spending through credit card rose nearly 40% in October due to festive demand and low base.

Credit card spending in the country rose to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in October, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. Analysts have attributed this to the ongoing festive season and a low base.

"Higher growth was aided by the festive season, discounts offered by companies, and the e-commerce companies’ sale campaigns," HSBC Global Research said in a note on Thursday.

Total cards-in-force during the month stood at 9.5 crore, which is 1.8% higher than the previous month, RBI data showed.

While HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. accounted for 42% of net cards issued, the share of market spends by HDFC Bank fell in October. "...such loss in share may be temporary and we await a recovery in their market share when spending patterns normalise," HSBC Global Research said.

However, smaller banks such as AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Union Bank of India, Catholic Syrian Bank, The Federal Bank Ltd. and The South Indian Bank Ltd. are gradually gaining market share.