India's Credit Card Spends Rise Nearly 40% In October On Festive Demand
As a vital tool for customer acquisition, HSBC Global Research does not see credit card issuance slowing down 'anytime soon'.
Indians spending through credit card rose nearly 40% in October due to festive demand and low base.
Credit card spending in the country rose to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in October, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. Analysts have attributed this to the ongoing festive season and a low base.
"Higher growth was aided by the festive season, discounts offered by companies, and the e-commerce companies’ sale campaigns," HSBC Global Research said in a note on Thursday.
Total cards-in-force during the month stood at 9.5 crore, which is 1.8% higher than the previous month, RBI data showed.
While HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. accounted for 42% of net cards issued, the share of market spends by HDFC Bank fell in October. "...such loss in share may be temporary and we await a recovery in their market share when spending patterns normalise," HSBC Global Research said.
However, smaller banks such as AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Union Bank of India, Catholic Syrian Bank, The Federal Bank Ltd. and The South Indian Bank Ltd. are gradually gaining market share.
Analysts believe that more number of acceptance points, increase in active cards and UPI-linked usage on credit cards will propel card spending.
Increase In Risk Weight On Credit Card Receivables
Though the recent RBI norms on risk weights would impact the economics of credit cards, analysts do not see any slowdown in their issuances.
The Reserve Bank of India on Nov. 16 raised risk weights on consumer credit by banks and NBFCs to 125% from 100% earlier.
Further, credit card receivables for banks will attract a risk weight of 150%, while those by NBFCs will attract a risk weight of 125%, compared to earlier 125% and 100%, respectively.
This could lead to a change in card economics, HSBC Global Research said.
The worst-hit entity from the RBI's recent measure to curb unsecured lending would be SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, according to BofA Securities. "In October, market spending through SBI Cards and Payment Services rose 42% month-on-month, to Rs 35,406 crore. But, its outstanding credit cards fell 1.1% month-on-month to 1.8 crore on account of inactive card cancellations and recalibration in new cards issuances in geographies with low delinquency," the brokerage said.
However, BofA Securities maintains a 'buy' on SBI Cards and Payment Services due to strong track record in market spends growth.
"As credit cards remain a vital tool for acquisition and customer engagement, we do not see card issuance slowing down anytime soon," HSBC Global Research said.