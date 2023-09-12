India's CPI Inflation Eases, But Stays Elevated At 6.83% In August

India's retail inflation eased more than estimated led by lower vegetable prices. Still, it stayed above the central bank's target range.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 6.83% in August, as compared with 7.44% in July, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Tuesday. The July figures were the highest in 15 months.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 7.1% for August.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 9.19% during August, as against 10.57% in the previous month.

Consumer price inflation exceeded the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% for the second straight month, as predicted by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, driven by the spike in tomato and other vegetable prices.

While vegetable prices are expected to ease quickly with the arrival of fresh crops, factors such as El Nino, volatile global food prices, and skewed monsoon distribution warrant close monitoring, Das said.

Inflation is expected to fall in September on account of the sharp decline in vegetable prices seen in late August and early September.