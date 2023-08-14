India's CPI Inflation Spikes To 15-Month High At 7.44% In July
Food prices pushed India's retail inflation above the central bank's target range.
India's retail inflation spiked in July, once again exceeding the central bank's target range, largely led by food prices.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 7.44% in July compared with 4.87% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Monday. That's the highest reading since 7.79% in April 2022.
A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 6.4% for July.
Food and beverage inflation rose to 10.57% during the month from 4.6% in the previous month.
Consumer price inflation exceeded the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% for the first time since February this year. The spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, would exert sizeable upside pressures on the near-term headline inflation trajectory, the Monetary Policy Committee had said. This jump is, however, expected to correct with fresh market arrivals.
Inflation Internals (YoY)
Cereal prices rose 13% in July compared with 12.7% in June.
Inflation in meat and fish rose 2.25% from 1.41%.
Inflation in eggs was 3.82% against 7.03% in the previous month.
Inflation in milk and milk products was 8.34% compared with 8.6%.
Prices of oils and fats declined 16.8%, after falling by 18.12%.
Vegetable prices rose 37.34% compared with a decline of 0.93%.
Pulses inflation was at 13.27% against 10.53%.
Clothing and footwear inflation was 5.64% versus 6.19%.
Housing inflation was at 4.47% against 4.56% in the previous month.
Fuel and light inflation stood at 3.67% from 3.92% in June.