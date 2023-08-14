India's CPI Inflation Spikes To 15-Month High At 7.44% In July

India's retail inflation spiked in July, once again exceeding the central bank's target range, largely led by food prices.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 7.44% in July compared with 4.87% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Monday. That's the highest reading since 7.79% in April 2022.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 6.4% for July.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 10.57% during the month from 4.6% in the previous month.

Consumer price inflation exceeded the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% for the first time since February this year. The spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, would exert sizeable upside pressures on the near-term headline inflation trajectory, the Monetary Policy Committee had said. This jump is, however, expected to correct with fresh market arrivals.