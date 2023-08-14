BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's CPI Inflation Spikes To 15-Month High At 7.44% In July
India's CPI Inflation Spikes To 15-Month High At 7.44% In July

Food prices pushed India's retail inflation above the central bank's target range.

14 Aug 2023, 5:49 PM IST
BQPrime
Source: Freepik

India's retail inflation spiked in July, once again exceeding the central bank's target range, largely led by food prices.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 7.44% in July compared with 4.87% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Monday. That's the highest reading since 7.79% in April 2022.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 6.4% for July.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 10.57% during the month from 4.6% in the previous month.

Consumer price inflation exceeded the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% for the first time since February this year. The spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, would exert sizeable upside pressures on the near-term headline inflation trajectory, the Monetary Policy Committee had said. This jump is, however, expected to correct with fresh market arrivals. 

Inflation Internals (YoY)

  • Cereal prices rose 13% in July compared with 12.7% in June.

  • Inflation in meat and fish rose 2.25% from 1.41%.

  • Inflation in eggs was 3.82% against 7.03% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in milk and milk products was 8.34% compared with 8.6%.

  • Prices of oils and fats declined 16.8%, after falling by 18.12%.

  • Vegetable prices rose 37.34% compared with a decline of 0.93%.

  • Pulses inflation was at 13.27% against 10.53%.

  • Clothing and footwear inflation was 5.64% versus 6.19%.

  • Housing inflation was at 4.47% against 4.56% in the previous month.

  • Fuel and light inflation stood at 3.67% from 3.92% in June.

