India's CPI Inflation Set To Ease To 18-Month Low In April

India's retail inflation is set to recede to under 5% in April, led by the base effect.

Consumer price index-based inflation is forecast to fall to 4.76% in April from 5.66% in March, according to a Bloomberg poll of 36 economists.

Retail inflation will be the lowest since 4.48% in October 2021 if it's in line with Bloomberg estimate.

It will also be the second straight month that retail inflation remains within the RBI's target range of 4 (+/- 2)%.

A high base and sequential moderation in energy costs are likely to bring headline inflation down in April, according to Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays, who forecasts inflation at 4.8% year-on-year, down from 5.7% in March. Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, also expects CPI inflation to print at 4.62% in April due to a high base and sequential moderation in food items such as cereals, oils, and fats.

According to high-frequency data from the department of consumer affairs, atta and several pulses continued to see a sharp rise in prices from a year ago, though prices of atta fell from a month ago. Prices of key vegetables—potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and edible oils—fell on an annual basis a month ago.