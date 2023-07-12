India's CPI Inflation Rises To A Three-Month High Of 4.81% In June

India's retail inflation saw an uptick in June after having eased to a 25-month low last month. The current uptick was led by food prices and is expected to persist in the ongoing month.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.81% in June, compared to 4.3% in May, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Wednesday.

A panel of 35 economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 4.6% for June.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 4.63% during the month.

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)%.