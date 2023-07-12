India's CPI Inflation Rises To A Three-Month High Of 4.81% In June
India's retail inflation saw an uptick in June after having eased to a 25-month low last month. The current uptick was led by food prices and is expected to persist in the ongoing month.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.81% in June, compared to 4.3% in May, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Wednesday.
A panel of 35 economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 4.6% for June.
Food and beverage inflation rose to 4.63% during the month.
Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)%.
Inflation Internals
Cereal prices rose 12.7% in June.
Inflation in meat and fish rose 1.41%.
Inflation in eggs was 7.03%.
Inflation in milk and milk products was 8.56%.
Prices of oils and fats declined 18.12%.
Vegetable prices declined 0.93%.
Pulses inflation was at 10.53%.
Clothing and footwear inflation was at 6.19%.
Housing inflation rose 4.56%, as against 4.8% in the previous month.
Fuel and light inflation stood at 3.92%.