India's March CPI inflation May Have Eased Back Into The RBI's Target Band

India's retail inflation is set to recede back within the central bank's target range in March after breaching it for the past two months.

Consumer price index-based inflation rose to 6.44% in February in comparison to 6.52% in January, according to government data. A panel of 25 economists tracked by Bloomberg polled an estimate of 5.7% for March.

"Amid moderating food prices, we expect a high base to pull the March CPI down to 5.7% year-on-year, with most of the moderation felt in food inflation", said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays. He expects the core CPI to be broadly sticky at 5.94%.

Core CPI too is likely to fall below 6% from March onwards, thanks to a favourable base, and further ease to about 5.2–5.5% by April–June, from about 6.1% in January–March, according to estimates by Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, who sees March CPI at 5.6% year-on-year.

Atta, rice, and wheat continued to see a sharp rise in prices from an year ago, though the price of wheat fell from a month ago, according to high-frequency data from the department of consumer affairs. Prices of potatoes, onions, and edible oils fell on an annual basis and a month ago. However, the prices of dairy products and pulses rose through March.