India's March CPI inflation May Have Eased Back Into The RBI's Target Band
A panel of 25 economists tracked by Bloomberg polled an estimate of 5.7% for March.
India's retail inflation is set to recede back within the central bank's target range in March after breaching it for the past two months.
Consumer price index-based inflation rose to 6.44% in February in comparison to 6.52% in January, according to government data. A panel of 25 economists tracked by Bloomberg polled an estimate of 5.7% for March.
"Amid moderating food prices, we expect a high base to pull the March CPI down to 5.7% year-on-year, with most of the moderation felt in food inflation", said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays. He expects the core CPI to be broadly sticky at 5.94%.
Core CPI too is likely to fall below 6% from March onwards, thanks to a favourable base, and further ease to about 5.2–5.5% by April–June, from about 6.1% in January–March, according to estimates by Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, who sees March CPI at 5.6% year-on-year.
Atta, rice, and wheat continued to see a sharp rise in prices from an year ago, though the price of wheat fell from a month ago, according to high-frequency data from the department of consumer affairs. Prices of potatoes, onions, and edible oils fell on an annual basis and a month ago. However, the prices of dairy products and pulses rose through March.
Looking through the expected drivers of the March inflation print, food prices were broadly flat in March after falling 0.06% month-on-month in February, Bajoria said.
"On a year-on-year basis, we estimate that food inflation eased to 4.8% from 6.3% in February, due to a high base. However, we note the risks of a potential El Niño in H2 2023 and possible heat waves in the summer, which may raise concerns about food production and prices," he said. "Within fuel, the biggest increase is coming from the increase in LPG prices in March, along with modest declines in kerosene prices. But, fuel inflation is likely to remain broadly sticky at 10% year-on-year," he said.
Downward Trajectory
The central bank also expects inflation to moderate, with CPI inflation projected at 5.2% for fiscal 2023–24.
However, a below-normal monsoon continues to pose a threat to the inflation trajectory. The private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Monday said it expects the upcoming monsoon to be 94%, with an error margin of plus or minus 5%, of the long period average of 868.6 mm for the four-month period from June to September.