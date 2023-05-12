India's CPI Inflation Falls To 18-Month Low In April

India's retail inflation cooled to its lowest since October 2021, falling within the central bank's target range for the second straight month, raising the bar for further rate hikes.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.7% in April as compared with 5.66% in March, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday. A panel of 39 economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 4.76% for April.

Food and beverages inflation stood at 4.22% in April, down from 5.11% in March.

Retail inflation remains below the RBI's tolerance band of 4% plus or minus 2% after exceeding it in January and February this year. The central bank forecasts inflation to moderate to 5.2% for FY24.