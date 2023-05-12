India's CPI Inflation Falls To 18-Month Low In April
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.7% in April as compared with 5.66% in March.
India's retail inflation cooled to its lowest since October 2021, falling within the central bank's target range for the second straight month, raising the bar for further rate hikes.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.7% in April as compared with 5.66% in March, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday. A panel of 39 economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 4.76% for April.
Food and beverages inflation stood at 4.22% in April, down from 5.11% in March.
Retail inflation remains below the RBI's tolerance band of 4% plus or minus 2% after exceeding it in January and February this year. The central bank forecasts inflation to moderate to 5.2% for FY24.
Inflation Internals
Cereal prices rose 13.67% in April as compared with 15.27% in March.
Inflation in meat and fish fell 1.23%, as against a decline of 1.42% last month.
Inflation in eggs was at 3.1% versus 4.41% last month.
Inflation in milk and milk products was at 8.85% as compared with 9.31% in the previous month.
Prices of oils and fats declined 12.33%, against a fall of 7.86% in March.
Vegetable prices declined 6.5% against a fall of 8.51% in the previous month.
Pulses inflation was at 5.28% as compared with 4.33% in the preceding month.
Clothing and footwear inflation was at 7.47% versus 8.18% a month earlier.
Housing inflation rose 4.91% as against 4.96% in the previous month.
Fuel and light inflation stood at 5.52% in April as against 8.91% in March.