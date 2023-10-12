India's CPI Inflation Eases To Three-Month Low At 5.02%

India's retail inflation eased in September, led by lower vegetable prices.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.02% in September, as compared with 6.83% in August, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Thursday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.4% for September.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 6.3% in September, as compared with 9.19% during August.

Consumer price inflation fell within the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% for the first time in three months.