India's CPI Inflation Eases To Three-Month Low At 5.02%

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.02% in September, as compared with 6.83% in August.

12 Oct 2023, 6:12 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@webmaster13870?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Frédéric Barriol</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/czt2KF17CtE?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Photo: Frédéric Barriol on Unsplash)

India's retail inflation eased in September, led by lower vegetable prices.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.02% in September, as compared with 6.83% in August, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Thursday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.4% for September.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 6.3% in September, as compared with 9.19% during August.

Consumer price inflation fell within the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% for the first time in three months.

Inflation Internals 

  • Cereal prices rose 10.95% in September, as compared with 11.9% in August.

  • Inflation in meat and fish increased to 4.11% from 3.7%.

  • Inflation in eggs was at 6.42% as against 4.3% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in milk and milk products was at 6.89%, as compared with 7.7%.

  • Prices of oils and fats declined by 14% after falling by 15.3% in August.

  • Vegetable prices rose 3.4%, as compared with a rise of 26.1%.

  • Pulses inflation was at 16.4% as against 13%.

  • Clothing and footwear inflation was at 4.61% versus 5.2%.

  • Housing inflation was at 3.95%, as compared with 4.4%.

  • Fuel and light inflation fell by 0.11% as against 4.3%.

