India's CPI Inflation Eases To Three-Month Low At 5.02%
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.02% in September, as compared with 6.83% in August.
India's retail inflation eased in September, led by lower vegetable prices.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.02% in September, as compared with 6.83% in August, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Thursday.
A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.4% for September.
Food and beverage inflation rose to 6.3% in September, as compared with 9.19% during August.
Consumer price inflation fell within the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% for the first time in three months.
Inflation Internals
Cereal prices rose 10.95% in September, as compared with 11.9% in August.
Inflation in meat and fish increased to 4.11% from 3.7%.
Inflation in eggs was at 6.42% as against 4.3% in the previous month.
Inflation in milk and milk products was at 6.89%, as compared with 7.7%.
Prices of oils and fats declined by 14% after falling by 15.3% in August.
Vegetable prices rose 3.4%, as compared with a rise of 26.1%.
Pulses inflation was at 16.4% as against 13%.
Clothing and footwear inflation was at 4.61% versus 5.2%.
Housing inflation was at 3.95%, as compared with 4.4%.
Fuel and light inflation fell by 0.11% as against 4.3%.