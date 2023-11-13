India's CPI Inflation Eases To Four-Month Low At 4.87% In October

India's retail inflation eased in October, though headwinds to food inflation remain.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.87% in October, as compared with 5.02% in September, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Monday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 4.80% for October.

Food and beverage inflation was steady at 6.24% in October, as compared with 6.3% in September. Core inflation eased to 4.62% from 4.97% a month ago.

Consumer price inflation was within the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% for the second straight month.

India CPI inflation expectedly has taken a further dip, however, food inflation still continues to be almost at the same level, said Suman Chowdhury, chief economist and head of research at Acuité Ratings and Research.

Vegetable prices have increased sequentially by 3.3%, primarily due to a spurt in onion prices seen over the last month, he said. Given the concerns on the yield in the upcoming Kharif crop and the El Nino phenomenon, the downside risks to food inflation remain, he said.

Fuel and light inflation has been flattish largely due to the impact of the additional subsidy on LPG, Chowdhury said.

"We expect the headline inflation to average 5.6% in FY24 and remain in the band of 5-5.5% in the second half of the fiscal," Chowdhury said. "While that will be largely in line with RBI projections, we believe that the geopolitical risks in the background and the food output risks will keep the RBI MPC watchful and any reversal of the monetary policy stance is unlikely to happen before Q2 FY24.”