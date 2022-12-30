India's Core Sector Sees Modest Growth Of 5.4% In November

India's eight core infrastructure industries saw a modest rise in November, but remained flat on a monthly basis.

The index of eight core industries rose 5.4% year-on-year in November, compared with a revised rate of growth of 0.9% in October, according to data released by the central government on Friday. The index was flat at 139 in November.

With fewer holidays relative to November 2021, the growth of the core sector output improved in November this year, as the base effect reversed, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA. The disaggregated trends were highly varied, with four sectors posting a double-digit expansion and three sectors reporting an unpleasant contraction, she said.

While the IIP will also display an improvement, to a growth of 3-4% in November 2022 from the contraction in the previous month, its performance may trail that of the core industries, given the drag imposed by weaker exports, Nayar cautioned.