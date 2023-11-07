India's Compounded GDP Strongest Among Emerging Markets, Says JPMorgan's Pedro Martins Jr.

India has the strongest nominal GDP compounding within emerging markets, according to JPMorgan's Pedro Martins Junior.

This is driven by factors such as demographic trends and investments in infrastructure, Martins, chief emerging markets equity strategist and head of Latam equity research, said. "The government has been shrinking and giving space to the private sector, and from a return-to-risk perspective in the sharp ratio, India ranks amongst the best within EM," he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

JPMorgan upgraded India's rating to 'overweight' from 'neutral', citing the seasonal impact of Lok Sabha elections and the strongest growth among emerging markets.

The brokerage will use "near-term correction/dip as an opportunity to add and leverage on a positive historical seasonality for general elections," it said in a note.

In the Indian equity market, two noteworthy trends have emerged. Firstly, as China's real GDP growth slows down, India is delivering a stronger GDP than China, Martins said. Secondly, some pension funds in the U.S. are reallocating their investments, and India is one of the recipients of this reallocation of money.

When investors consider growth opportunities in emerging markets, especially as an alternative to China, they are focusing on four specific countries. India is at the top of the list. The second in line is Indonesia, followed by Saudi Arabia and Mexico, Martins said.