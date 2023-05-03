India's Coal Production Rises 22.6% In Five Years To 893.08 Million Tonne In FY23

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's Coal Production Rises 22.6% In Five Years To 893.08 Million Tonne In FY23
The production of Coal India Ltd. has increased to 703.21 MT from 606.89 MT in FY19, registering a growth of 15.9%.

03 May 2023, 7:47 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@joeycgharris?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Joey Harris</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/coal?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Photo by Joey Harris on Unsplash)
India's coal production has registered a growth of about 23% in last five years to 893.08 million tonnes in FY23, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"India's overall coal production has seen a quantum jump to 893.08 MT in FY 2022-23 as compared to 728.72 MT in FY 2018-2019 with a growth of about 22.6%," the coal ministry said.

In the last five years, the production of Coal India Ltd. has increased to 703.21 MT from 606.89 MT in FY19, registering a growth of 15.9%.

While Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. has registered a growth of 4.3% at 67.14 MT in FY23 compared to 64.40 MT in FY19.

Contribution from captive and other mines to the total coal output also increased to 122.72 MT in FY23, up 113.7% from 57.43 MT in FY19.

