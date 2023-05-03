India's Coal Production Rises 22.6% In Five Years To 893.08 Million Tonne In FY23

India's coal production has registered a growth of about 23% in last five years to 893.08 million tonnes in FY23, an official statement said on Wednesday.."India's overall coal production has seen a quantum jump to 893.08 MT in FY 2022-23 as compared to 728.72 MT in FY 2018-2019 with a growth of about 22.6%," the coal ministry said..In the last five years, the production of Coal India Ltd. has increased to 703.21 MT from 606.89 MT in FY19, registering a growth of 15.9%..While Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. has registered a growth of 4.3% at 67.14 MT in FY23 compared to 64.40 MT in FY19..Contribution from captive and other mines to the total coal output also increased to 122.72 MT in FY23, up 113.7% from 57.43 MT in FY19..Coal Prices May Rise Again In Second Quarter Of FY24 On China Stocking