India's Coal Production Rises 15% In April-February Period
The country's coal output was at 681.5 million tonne in the year-ago period, as per provisional figures of the coal ministry.
India's coal output increased by 15.10% to 784.41 million tonne during April-February period of the ongoing fiscal.
Coal India Ltd., which accounts for over 80% of coal output, produced 619.70 million tonne from April to February of FY23 as compared to 542.38 million tonne during the same period of FY22, registering a growth of 14.26%
"Coal ministry has paved the way for releasing additional coal in the market by greater utilisation of mining capacities of captive coal blocks which has led to increase in production by captive and other companies by 29.83% to 104.58 million tonne (provisional figure) during Apr'22-Feb'23 as compared to 80.55 million tonne produced during the corresponding period of FY 22," the ministry said in a statement.
The total coal despatch was at 793.86 million tonne during April-February period of current fiscal as compared to 740.96 million tonne in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 7.14%. This shows steady and efficient amount of coal despatch to various sectors across the nation.