India's Car Industry Is Slowing Down As SUV Sales Lose Steam

The passenger vehicle industry is slowing down as sports utility vehicles, the key driver of demand, may not be able to sustain the momentum in the coming months.

"So far, the growth (of passenger vehicles) is around 7.9% in FY24, which is primarily driven by SUVs," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., told BQ Prime in an interview. "My expectation is that this 7.9% will become 6.1–6.2% by the end of the year."

While demand of entry-level cars was already falling, a high base and tapering sales of SUVs will further slow down the industry. It grew at over 20% in the last financial year but is expected to expand just over 6% in the current fiscal.

"Due to this slowdown in small-car sales, the industry is expecting a stagnation in the next fiscal," RC Bhargava, chairperson of Maruti Suzuki, said in October.