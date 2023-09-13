India's Capex Boom Calls For Caution, Says Marcellus' Saurabh Mukherjea

Mukherjea said the capex in India had been a challenging theme to navigate since the country's liberalisation in 1991. Capex booms in the country have typically been short-lived and characterised by sharp and brutal fluctuations.

"I don't know when the next election is. Neither do I know the degree of consolidation that the government will have to push through," he said. "But it's not clear to me that this rate of government expenditure growth on defence, on infrastructure, on railways is sustainable given India's fiscal position."

The founder of Marcellus Investment Managers highlighted that this situation warranted a degree of somberness when contemplating the business-to-government theme.