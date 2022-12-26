India's Aviation Sector Needs A Complete Ecosystem, Says Scindia

For aviation to be a mature industry in India, it needs to have a complete ecosystem, according to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"I think it's important to establish the aviation ecosystem in India and that consists of ground handling; that consists of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; that consists of flying training organizations," Scindia told BQ Prime's Manvi Sinha Dhillon.

The ministry is inviting investments for maintenance, repair and operation services, he said. "Safran has come in with an investment of $150 million to set up one of its largest MROs in India."

The ministry is also expanding flying training organisations to churn out more pilots every year, he said.

According to Scindia, the Aviation Ministry is working with the industry to make India a hub for eastbound and westbound flights, the minister said. Unfortunately, over the years, India has lost its market to its neighbours, he said.

In September last year, India sealed a Rs 21,935-crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the IAF's ageing Avro-748 planes.

The aircraft will be produced by a consortium of European aerospace major Airbus and the Tata Group.

That will give a huge fillip to civil aviation and aircraft manufacturing in India, Scindia said.