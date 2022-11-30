India's Automakers Shake Off Multi-Year Slump That Started Before Pandemic

India's auto industry is on track to emerge from a sales slowdown that started even before the pandemic, an analysis of industry data shows.

In 2019, India’s auto boom went bust: passenger-vehicle sales contracted for 11 out of 12 months, the worst-ever decline in annual sales . Automakers cut investments and production, dealerships shuttered nationwide, and job losses in the sector soared.

Then the pandemic struck.

Indian automakers clocked zero sales in April 2020—the first month of the world’s strictest lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, auto sales have recovered in fits and starts, navigating a global chip shortage and uncertainties stemming from the pandemic.

Things are looking up now.

Car sales in India have remained above the 300,000 mark for six straight months of fiscal 2023, according to industry data collated by Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd. That momentum is only going to build over the rest of the financial year for the best performance in at least five years and sustain itself in the next, analysts told BQ Prime.