India's April WPI Turns Negative For The First Time Since July 2020

15 May 2023, 12:53 PM IST
India’s wholesale base index turned negative for the first time since July 2020, led by a decline in inflation across products.

Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, declined by 0.92% in April 2023, compared to 1.34% in March, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

The gauge continued to remain flat on a month-on-month basis.

WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)

  • Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—declined by 2.42%, compared with a decline of 0.77% in March.

  • Primary-article inflation stood at 1.6%, against a rise of 2.4% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in food articles rose 3.54%, compared to a rise of 5.48% last month.

  • Vegetable inflation fell 1.5%, compared with a fall of 2.22% in the preceding month.

  • Inflation in non-food articles fell by 6.59%, against a fall of 4.63% in the previous month.

  • Fuel and power inflation stood at 0.93%, compared with 8.96% in March.

