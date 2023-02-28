India's April-January Fiscal Deficit At 67.8% Of Full-Year Target

India's fiscal deficit reached 67.8% of the budgetary target during the April-January period.

In absolute terms, the central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 11.91 lakh crore in the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday. The government estimates the fiscal deficit in the current fiscal to remain at Rs 17.55 lakh crore or 6.4% of the GDP.

Fiscal deficit for January was Rs 1.98 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.79 lakh crore a year earlier.

Revenue receipts for the period under review reached Rs 19.2 lakh crore, or 81.7% of the revised estimates for the fiscal. Of this, tax revenue stood at Rs 16.89 lakh crore, or 81% of estimates for FY23, while non-tax revenue was Rs 2.31 lakh crore (88%).

The revenue receipts in January stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore, against Rs 1.06 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Net tax revenue in the month was Rs 1.33 lakh crore, while non-tax revenue was Rs 16,637 crore. In the same time period the previous year, the amounts were Rs 73,627 crore and Rs 32,071 crore, respectively.