India’s Air Conditioner Market Set To Turn Hot. And It's Not Just The Summer.

The government's PLI scheme is to be implemented between FY22 and FY 29, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 6,238 crore. The plan is to reduce the import of components— which makes up to 50% of the cost of an air-conditioner— by promoting local manufacturing.

“Barring compressors, I see India’s AC component ecosystem fully developed by next year,” Thiagarajan said. “Blue Star will look at investing in a compressor plant when we cross 1.5 million unit sales. Next year, we will cross one million and in another two to three years we should be [there].”

The PLI scheme can propel India’s AC market into a Rs 50,000 crore industry from Rs 20,000 crore, according to Chakri Lokapriya, chief executive officer, TCG Asset Management Ltd.

“The PLI scheme, which is aimed at reducing imports, will make the [local manufacturing] ecosystem stronger over time,” he said. “It is now up to the companies to make the most of the policies and execute well.”

According to Thiagarajan, the scheme will drive rapid growth in the next four to five years. “This can potentially double the AC manufacturing capacity [in the country] by next year.”

However, the incentive isn’t paid on production but on incremental sales. An applicant to the scheme will have to fulfill both the criteria of cumulative incremental investment in plant and machinery as well as incremental sales over the base year, to be eligible for the PLI.

“If I have to earn the PLI, I have to sell more,” Thiagarajan said. “The initial years are crucial because incentives (4-6% of incremental sales) reduce year after year.”

“So, what will happen is that manufacturers will dilute the PLI money from the pricing. So, as a consequence, the product will also become affordable to the end buyer. The companies, meanwhile, will improve their profits with the scale," he said.