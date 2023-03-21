India's 1.7% Spend On Transport Upgrade To Set Stage For $5 Trillion Economy

India will spend a whopping 1.7% of its GDP on transport infrastructure this year—around twice the level in America and most European countries—a feat that has been noticed even by The Economist, which called it an "eye-watering' upgrade that will set stage to achieve a $5 trillion economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has hiked capital outlays on infrastructure to $122 billion for the fiscal year starting April as it looks to provide a strong impetus to job creation and boost economic activity amid a global slowdown.

According to official data, the Modi government has allocated Rs 2.4 lakh crore for railway capital expenditure, nine times higher than the amount in the financial year 2013-14. The funds will mostly be spent on building tracks, new coaches, electrification, and developing facilities at stations.

Allocation for roads has jumped 36% to Rs 2.7 lakh crore for 2023–24. There is also a focus on reviving 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes, and advanced landing grounds for improving regional air connectivity.