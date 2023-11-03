Indians Show Commitment To Tackling Climate Change Through Sustainable Actions: Epson

Epson has published the 2023 edition of its Climate Reality Barometer, a survey of people from diverse countries, ages and backgrounds to gauge the understanding of, and attitudes towards, climate change.

The survey indicated that while Indians are concerned about climate change, they remain extremely positive when it comes to its likely impact. This is a concern and may indicate that Indians have not completely understood the likely impact of climate change, now or in the future. However, Indians are already acting on certain aspects to mitigate the climate emergency and even leading the world in some areas.

The survey covered over 30,000 people across 39 global markets, including 3,000 adults in India.