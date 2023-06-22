Indians' Funds In Swiss Banks Down 11% To Rs 30,000 Crore On Dip In Customer Deposits

The total amount of CHF 3,424 million, described by the SNB as 'total liabilities' of Swiss banks or 'amounts due to' their Indian clients at the end of 2022, included CHF 394 million in customer deposits (down from CHF 602 million at 2021-end), CHF 1,110 million held via other banks (down from 1,225 million), CHF 24 million (up from CHF 3 million) through fiduciaries or trusts, and the highest component of CHF 1,896 million (down from 2,002 million) as "other amounts due to customers in form of bonds, securities and various other financial instruments."