Indians Binged And Partied At Home This New Year's Eve

Preeti Maheshwari enjoys going out on New Year's Eve. But this time, she was in "no mood to fight the crowd" just to have her favourite dish at a restaurant. She stayed home in Delhi and celebrated with friends who came over. Dressing up in pyjamas and getting food at your doorstep was too hard to resist for the 28-year-old techie, thanks to the delivery apps.

Eateries' sales surged to a record on Dec. 31 as people indulged in pizzas to biryani. But like Maheshwari, many partied at home to usher in 2023. Some hired caterers, while others simply ordered online.

"This was a trend we saw even before the pandemic...," said Anurag Katriar, founder and managing director of Indigo Hospitality Pvt., which runs restaurants like Indigo Deli, Neel and Moveable Feast. "But this year, the number of orders both on Christmas and New Year's Eve were unusually high and in terms of pure growth. We saw it faring better than the restaurants."

Indigo's sales were about 39% higher than last year and dine-in numbers were "very good" with people willing to eat out in the absence of restrictions. The catering business did even better, according to Katriar, with sales surging twofold as there were a lot of people who hosted private events at home.

Vishal Jindal, founder of Biryani By Kilo, told BQ Prime that its cloud kitchen made Rs 20 crore in sales in December — their highest ever. "In just two days, i.e., Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, we have fulfilled orders worth Rs 4 crore."