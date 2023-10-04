BP's $4.1 Billion Bet On Renewable Natural Gas Gets Underway

The Medora plant is firing up amid surging interest in RNG, which is increasingly valued not just for helping oil companies shrink the carbon intensity of their products and hit net-zero targets — but also its economic benefits. RNG, converted from the mix of methane, carbon dioxide and other materials wafting from cow manure at farms and trash at landfills, is chemically no different from conventional natural gas. That means it can be transported in pipelines, compressed to power trucks or burned to generate electricity.