Adani Prepared To Go Solo On Hydrogen Mega-Project

Tycoons like Adani and his rival Mukesh Ambani are betting on green hydrogen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to establish India’s leadership in the new technology, which is being eyed as a replacement for fossil fuels across a variety of industries, from steel to oil refining and fertilizers. The nation aims to produce 5 million tons a year by 2030, and has set its sights on both the export market as well as an expanding domestic demand.