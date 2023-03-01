Indian Telecom Operators Surpass 3-Year 5G Rollout Target In Six Months: Official

"When the spectrum was allocated to telecom service providers for 5G rollout, we gave a minimum rollout obligation saying that within one year they have to cover a few cities within three years, a few towns and so on and so forth. I'm glad to say that in the first six months of 5G rollout, they have surpassed all the targets that we have given them for the next three years," Rao said.

He said the rapid rollout of the 5G network in India shows that telecom service providers in India have seen the opportunity of 5G.