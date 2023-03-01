Indian Tech Sector To Grow 8.4% In FY23 To $245 Billion: Nasscom

The Indian technology industry is set to grow by 8.4% in fiscal 2023 to become a $245 billion (Rs 20.21 lakh crore) sector, Nasscom said on Wednesday.

The sector had revenues of $226 billion (Rs 18.64 lakh crore) in the financial year 2022, the industry lobby said in its strategic review. The cross currency headwinds have shaved off over 2% of the revenue growth.

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said it will be difficult to make a prediction for revenue growth in FY24, but pointed to a chief executives’ survey which said they are “cautiously optimistic” about the new fiscal.