Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday tracking the overnight rebound in dollar index and the Treasury yields.

The local currency weakened two paise to open at Rs 83.23 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. It closed at Rs 83.21 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Key triggers this week for the domestic markets will be inflation and IIP data, but investors will await Fed speak this week and the key speech from Fed chair Powell on the monetary policy", Reliance Securities said in Nov. 7 note.

However, RBI’s presence in the market could cap losses in the rupee, the brokerage said.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.19-83.20 against the dollar compared with Rs 83.21 in the previous session.

The rupee may trade between Rs 83.1000 and Rs 83.30 on Tuesday, the brokerage said.