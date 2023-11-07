Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee weakened two paise to open at Rs 83.23 against the U.S dollar.
Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday tracking the overnight rebound in dollar index and the Treasury yields.
The local currency weakened two paise to open at Rs 83.23 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. It closed at Rs 83.21 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.
"Key triggers this week for the domestic markets will be inflation and IIP data, but investors will await Fed speak this week and the key speech from Fed chair Powell on the monetary policy", Reliance Securities said in Nov. 7 note.
However, RBI’s presence in the market could cap losses in the rupee, the brokerage said.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.19-83.20 against the dollar compared with Rs 83.21 in the previous session.
The rupee may trade between Rs 83.1000 and Rs 83.30 on Tuesday, the brokerage said.
'Eyes Now Remain On Powell's Speech'
Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre)
"DXY hits three-month low of 104.86 and then rebounds moderately which was supported by rise in Treasury yields. Eyes now remain on Powell's speech for further cues on rates front," Sodhani said.
For dollar/rupee, the support may be seen around Rs 83.10 and resistance around Rs 83.29, Sodhani said.