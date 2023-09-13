Indian Rupee To Fare Better Than Asian Peers, Says Bank Of America’s Adarsh Sinha

The Indian rupee should fare relatively better against its Asian peers in the backdrop of a positive balance-of-payment situation, according to Adarsh Sinha of Bank of America Corp.

"We are forecasting a BOP surplus for the current fiscal, which should be good for the rupee," Sinha, co-head of Asia FX and rates strategy at Bank of America Corp., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The rupee levels could reach the Rs 82-84 levels if the U.S. dollar strengthens further, he said.

The Reserve Bank of India has built up the forex to a reasonably adequate level, and that could also aid in the positive development of the BOP account, Sinha said.

According to him, while this is not the right time to be long on the Asian currencies, India is a bit of an exception as exports are driven by the service sector and the export exposure to China is a lot more limited. The resilience in India’s exports is being driven by the service sector, but the rest of Asia is more dependent on China, he said.