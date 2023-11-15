Indian Rupee Strengthens The Most In Over Two Months Against Dollar After Inflation Data

The Indian rupee strengthened the most in over two months against the U.S. dollar amid slump in dollar index after the U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected in October

The local currency strengthens 26 paise to open at Rs 83.07 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 83.33 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Rupee opened at a three-week high today; it had opened at Rs 83.06 on Oct. 25, 2023. In terms of paise this was the biggest since Sept. 8, when rupee strengthened 27 paise at open.

"The Indian Rupee could start with a gap up trade this Wednesday as the dollar and the bond yields tumbled on Tuesday after easing inflation numbers," Reliance Securities said.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.80 and Rs 83.25 on Wednesday.