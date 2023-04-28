ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened by 2 paise to open at 81.82 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Friday.The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at 81.82 against the greenback. It closed at 81.84 on Thursday."Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.6825 and 81.5275, resistances are at 81.9200 and 82.0025," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market report.
