Indian Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at 81.82 against the greenback.

It closed at 81.84 on Thursday.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.6825 and 81.5275, resistances are at 81.9200 and 82.0025," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market report.