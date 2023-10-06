Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar As RBI Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar after the RBI kept policy rates unchanged.

The local currency strengthened by about 7 paise to trade at Rs 83.19 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It opened at Rs 83.21.

The rupee had closed at Rs 83.26 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The rupee received some support from the recent weakness in crude oil prices, which helped it stay above the Rs 83.30 mark," Jateen Trivedi, vice president—research at LKP Securities, said.

"Looking ahead, the next major event for the rupee is the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting scheduled for Oct. 6. It is widely anticipated that the central bank will leave interest rates unchanged, with expectations of maintaining the current rate of 6.50%. This event will likely influence the rupee's direction in the near term," Trivedi said.

"Given the current market dynamics and the upcoming RBI policy meeting, the rupee is expected to continue trading within a range of Rs 83.05-83.35," he said.