Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar after the Indian economy grew better than expected in the second quarter.

The local currency strengthened 12 paise to open at Rs 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It had closed at record low of Rs 83.395 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

India's second-quarter gross domestic product grew 7.6% driven by manufacturing and the government's spending push ahead of elections, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Thursday.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to open stronger and trade between Rs 83.20 and Rs 83.40 on Friday after U.S. inflation data suggests that the Fed may be done with rate hikes.