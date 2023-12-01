Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 12 paise to open at Rs 83.27 against the U.S dollar.
Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar after the Indian economy grew better than expected in the second quarter.
The local currency strengthened 12 paise to open at Rs 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It had closed at record low of Rs 83.395 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
India's second-quarter gross domestic product grew 7.6% driven by manufacturing and the government's spending push ahead of elections, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Thursday.
Reliance Securities expects the rupee to open stronger and trade between Rs 83.20 and Rs 83.40 on Friday after U.S. inflation data suggests that the Fed may be done with rate hikes.
Here What Analyst Have To Say
Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank,
"U.S. PCE figures decelerated but showed no surprise while weekly jobless claims came in lower than expected, which gives reasons for the Fed to remain cautious. The futures market is pricing the possibility that the Fed won't raise rates further in its next meetings," Sodhani said. "For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.20 will act as a support and Rs 83.45 as the resistance."
Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
"Rupee fell yesterday to its lowest closing at Rs 83.3950 as dollar buying continued to haunt the local currency. The Indian GDP however came higher than expectations at 7.6% against expectation of 6.8% thus fueling the speculation that central bank would remain hawkish in its interest rate decision this month on 8th," Bhansali said.
"Importers are expected to buy dollars on all dips as buying of the pair continues," Bhansali said.