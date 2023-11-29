Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

Indian Rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid a slump in the dollar index and easing U.S. Treasury yields.

The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at Rs 83.32 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 83.34 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expect the rupee to trade between Rs 83.22 and Rs 83.38 on Wednesday.