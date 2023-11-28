Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.36 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on softening dollar index and Treasury yields.
The local currency strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.36 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. It closed at Rs 83.38 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities sees the rupee trading between Rs 83.25 and Rs 83.45 on Tuesday.
"Amid cooling labour market performance and inflation in the U.S. economy, the USD remains vulnerable due to dovish speculation on the Federal Reserve's future movements, even as markets brace for Thursday's Personal Consumption Expenditures figures," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre). "For the dollar/rupee pair, Rs 83.20 acts as a support while Rs 83.50 is the resistance."
"The ongoing IPO season is attracting strong inflows, which are anticipated. Hence the upside for the dollar/rupee looks capped at Rs 83.30-83.45. Once the pair breaks below Rs 83.05 then gradually it will move towards Rs 82.50," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors said.