Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on likely foreign fund inflows into key IPO issues that ends this week.

Adding to this, inflation data in the U.S. continue to support 'no further rate hike' view among market participants despite the hawkish tone of FOMC minutes.

The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at Rs 83.30 against the U.S dollar on Thursday. It closed at 83.32 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.18 and Rs 83.44 against the greenback on Thursday.