Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 2 paise to open at Rs 83.30 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on likely foreign fund inflows into key IPO issues that ends this week.
Adding to this, inflation data in the U.S. continue to support 'no further rate hike' view among market participants despite the hawkish tone of FOMC minutes.
The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at Rs 83.30 against the U.S dollar on Thursday. It closed at 83.32 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.18 and Rs 83.44 against the greenback on Thursday.
"The hawkish tone in the November minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee somewhat stabilised the dollar index around $103.50. However, the data on inflation, which has been decreasing, suggests that there may not be further rate hikes," said Jateen Trivedi, vice president, research at LKP Securities. "The rupee's range-bound movement persists due to the volatility in the dollar index, crude oil, and FII numbers, keeping it within the range of 83.10-83.40," he said.
"The rupee yesterday fell again to Rs 83.32 on sustained dollar buying by oil companies and is expected to open slightly higher at Rs 83.30 this morning amidst lower volume trades and the IPOs of IREDA and Tata Technology getting fully subscribed," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.