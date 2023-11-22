Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Fed, at their latest policy, agreed to raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered.

The local currency strengthened 4 paise to open at Rs 83.31 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at a fresh record low of Rs 83.354 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

“All participants agreed that the committee was in a position to proceed carefully and that policy decisions at every meeting would continue to be based on the totality of incoming information," FOMC Minutes said.

"With inflation still well above the committee’s longer-run goal and the labour market remaining tight, most participants continued to see upside risks to inflation," the minutes of the FOMC meeting said.