Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 4 paise to open at Rs 83.31 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Fed, at their latest policy, agreed to raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered.
The local currency strengthened 4 paise to open at Rs 83.31 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at a fresh record low of Rs 83.354 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
“All participants agreed that the committee was in a position to proceed carefully and that policy decisions at every meeting would continue to be based on the totality of incoming information," FOMC Minutes said.
"With inflation still well above the committee’s longer-run goal and the labour market remaining tight, most participants continued to see upside risks to inflation," the minutes of the FOMC meeting said.
"The dollar index fell to 103.58 after the release of Fed minutes overnight, while the US 10-year was constant at 4.41%. Participants in the Fed meeting minutes noted there was limited progress in bringing down core inflation. All agreed to move carefully on rates and said more tightening may be needed," Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
The rupee is expected to remain in the current range for the entire year, with dollar bids dominating the inflows coming from the two IPOs and other in-flows, Bhansali said.
"The volatility in crude prices and the trending of the dollar have contributed to the rupee's range-bound volatility," Jateen Trivedi, vice president of research at LKP Securities, said.
Trivedi expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.20 and Rs 83.45 on Wednesday.