Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid the softening of the dollar index.

"The Indian rupee could start stronger this Friday after the dollar and the U.S. Treasury yields dropped last week following weak nonfarm payrolls numbers," Reliance Securities said in a note.

The local currency strengthened 14 paise to open at Rs 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at Rs 83.29 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.07–83.08 against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.28 in the previous session.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.20 on Monday.