Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar after the dollar index softened following the release of key economic data in the US.

The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at Rs 83.23 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It closed at Rs 83.25 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

U.S. jobless claims rose 5,000 to 217,000 last week against estimates of 210,000, according to Bloomberg data.

The dollar index also witnessed a decline after the Federal Open Market Committee decided to hold its key interest rate at 5.25–5.5% in November in a unanimous decision, according to its statement on Wednesday night.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to start marginally stronger Friday, drawing support from the U.S. dollar's decline on an upbeat risk appetite and a further slide in Treasury yields.

The rupee could open around Rs 83.18–83.19 against the dollar compared with Rs 83.2425 in the previous session, according to it.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.1000 and Rs 83.3000 on Friday.